Here's why Yami Gautam visited Bombay HC

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Yami Gautam has started prepping up for her next film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

The 29-year-old, who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, on Tuesday headed to the Bombay High Court to take a feel of the court session.

The film is about bringing the social issue of electricity shortage to the notice of people and to encourage authorities to investigate the inaccuracies of the electricity bills.

It also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

The Shree Narayan Singh-directorial is slated to release on August 31.