Kajol joins 'The Incredibles' family

The sequel to the super successful 'The Incredibles' again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol has lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney.Pixar's "Incredibles 2".

"'Incredibles 2' brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun," Kajol said in a statement to IANS.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct the project.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

"I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way," added Kajol.

On getting Kajol on board, Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: "The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney.Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, 'Incredibles 2' will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large."

The film is slated to release in India on June 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

