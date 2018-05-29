Home Entertainment Hindi

Richa Chadha's play 'The Life in Telling' to be made into short film

The film shall also be named after the play and it will have three stories with a common thread. Richa will be playing the female lead in all three stories.

Published: 29th May 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha says turning her "The Life in Telling" play into a short film will reach a new level and to many more people.

"The first show of the play in Mumbai went off well and it was great to see a packed venue. The response to it has been great. We have even got requests from people asking when the next show would be in the city. It was quite a good surprise when the production told us that due to the responses they had received they were making the play into a short film," Richa said in a statement.

She added: "And adding to that is the fact that it might just be the first of its kind. While watching it as a play has its own feel, as a short film it will reach a whole new level and many more people."

"The Life in Telling" is directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and stars Vinay Pathak and Ashwin Mushran. It was held at the Royal Opera House here exclusively for the heads of the international bank HSBC. The officials decided to sponsor the short film based on the play.

The film shall also be named after the play and it will have three stories with a common thread. Richa will be playing the female lead in all three stories along with Vinay.

The "Fukrey Returns" actress will also be seen in the upcoming feature film "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai", directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Richa Chadha The Life in Telling play short film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao