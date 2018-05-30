Home Entertainment Hindi

South star Vedhika to star opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'The Body'

The film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who is best known for 2013 Mohanlal-starrer "Drishyam".

Published: 30th May 2018 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Vedhika Kumar | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Vedhika Kumar is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the film "The Body".

The film will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who is best known for 2013 Mohanlal-starrer "Drishyam".

"After a nationwide hunt and several auditions, we finally found what we were looking for. Vedhika's character is of a young college going girl who has this innocence about her. She fits the role beautifully," Joseph said in a statement.

Vedhika, a well-known actor in the South, shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Angamma in Bala's national award winning period film "Paradesi", for which she earned critical acclaim and awards.

About the new project, the actor said, "I am so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect. I'm very excited and thankful to the director Jeetu Joseph, producer Sunir Kheterpal and the entire team at Viacom 18 Motion Picture for this opportunity.

"I can't wait to start this exciting journey. Emraan Hashmi is such a fabulous actor and I look forward to working with him," she added.

The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment & Viacom 18 Motion Picutures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedhika Emraan Hashmi The Body Paradesi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners