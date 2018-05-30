You can't wear anything on your face: Sridevi advised Janhvi

By IANS

MUMBAI: When Sridevi, who had an impeccable dressing and style sense, saw bits of her daughter Janhvi's yet-to-release Bollywood debut "Dhadak" before she passed away, she was happy but gave her some make-up advise.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced "Dhadak", spoke to Janhvi for an interview for Vogue India's June issue. He asked what the late actress said to her daughter when she saw 25 minutes of the film footage.

Janhvi said: "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve -- she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me... 'You can't wear anything on your face.' That's all she told me, but she was happy."

Janhvi is the elder of the two daughters Sridevi had with Boney Kapoor. She and her younger sister Khushi are among the most photographed youngsters in Bollywood today as the paparazzi keeps a close eye on what they wear -- whether to a party or to a gym.

"It's flattering that anyone would care what I look like after the gym. I feel like I haven't done anything to earn that attention, so I don't know how to react. Should I smile and wave because they've been waiting and it's courteous? Or should I hide because I'm sweaty?" Janhvi asked.

While Sridevi -- who died in Dubai in February -- always looked perfect, Karan said Janhvi and Khushi have emerged as "teen fashionistas" who are "unknowingly setting trends".

Jahnvi said that other than films, fashion is something that they bond over.

"We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us 'three women on a mission' when we shopped. He has always been very into our look -- he would approve them or make us change.

"And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them," she said.

Janhvi, who will make her Hindi film debut with Ishaan Khatter in "Dhadak", was also asked to name a contemporary lead actor that she finds attractive on screen.

She named Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"They're so good! I'm attracted to someone who can immerse me, and all these actors are so expressive."

So amazing bodies don't do it for her, but their body of work?

"Definitely. I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He's the only person I've asked for a photo with."

Which actress does she admire most?

"Alia (Bhatt)... She is in top form."