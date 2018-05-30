Home Entertainment Hindi

You can't wear anything on your face: Sridevi advised Janhvi

In an interview to Karan Johar for a magazine, Janhvi said that her mother had seen 25 minutes of her to be released movie Dhadak and was happy but gave her some make-up advise.

Published: 30th May 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor with late actress and mother Sridevi (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: When Sridevi, who had an impeccable dressing and style sense, saw bits of her daughter Janhvi's yet-to-release Bollywood debut "Dhadak" before she passed away, she was happy but gave her some make-up advise.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced "Dhadak", spoke to Janhvi for an interview for Vogue India's June issue. He asked what the late actress said to her daughter when she saw 25 minutes of the film footage.

Janhvi said: "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve -- she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me... 'You can't wear anything on your face.' That's all she told me, but she was happy."

Janhvi is the elder of the two daughters Sridevi had with Boney Kapoor. She and her younger sister Khushi are among the most photographed youngsters in Bollywood today as the paparazzi keeps a close eye on what they wear -- whether to a party or to a gym.

"It's flattering that anyone would care what I look like after the gym. I feel like I haven't done anything to earn that attention, so I don't know how to react. Should I smile and wave because they've been waiting and it's courteous? Or should I hide because I'm sweaty?" Janhvi asked.

While Sridevi -- who died in Dubai in February -- always looked perfect, Karan said Janhvi and Khushi have emerged as "teen fashionistas" who are "unknowingly setting trends".

Jahnvi said that other than films, fashion is something that they bond over.

"We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us 'three women on a mission' when we shopped. He has always been very into our look -- he would approve them or make us change.

"And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them," she said.

Janhvi, who will make her Hindi film debut with Ishaan Khatter in "Dhadak", was also asked to name a contemporary lead actor that she finds attractive on screen.

She named Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"They're so good! I'm attracted to someone who can immerse me, and all these actors are so expressive."

So amazing bodies don't do it for her, but their body of work?

"Definitely. I'm not sure if I should say this, but after watching 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He's the only person I've asked for a photo with."

Which actress does she admire most?

"Alia (Bhatt)... She is in top form."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Sridevi Dhadak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners