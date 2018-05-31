John Abraham meets 'young and dynamic' Devendra Fadnavis

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham said he would love to show his new film 'Parmanu' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

John, who met Fadnavis earlier, took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share a photograph with the Chief Minister.

"Absolute pleasure meeting the young and dynamic Devendra Fadnavis. Amazing to know about the splendid work he is doing for Maharashtra. I am really honoured that he has heard good things about 'Parmanu'. Would love to show him and his lovely wife Amruta Fadnavis the film soon," John captioned the image.

Devendra Fadnavis also praised John on the micro-blogging site and posted: "It was wonderful to meet you John Abraham. Congratulations for the movie and the subject you picked up! Wishing all the success to team 'Parmanu'."

Released on May 25, 'Parmanu' has minted Rs 32.17 crore at the box office.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Anuja Sathe.