Rise of the Phoenix: Ranbir Kapoor owns GQ cover

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has got another feather in his cap - he has been featured on the cover of GQ magazine.

Shared by GQ itself on its Twitter handle, the 35-year-old actor has been featured on the June issue of the Indian edition of the illustrious fashion magazine.

The tweet read, "He's BACK! June 2018 cover star #RanbirKapoor opens up about...Everything."

Donning a floral attire with colourful flowers on a dark purple base, the 'Sanju' actor looked dashing, lounging in a relaxed state.

Career-wise, the Kapoor scion is making headlines for his performance in Dutt biopic, 'Sanju'. He has received critical acclamation from the audience and industry gurus since the release of the film's teaser.

More recently, the trailer of the film was released on Wednesday, post which Ranbir is being lauded for his performance. 

