Sanjay Dutt a great reason to be part of 'Prasthaanam' remake: Ali Fazal

Published: 31st May 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the cult classic Telugu film "Prasthaanam", says one of the reasons why he became a part of the project was having actor Sanjay Dutt as his co-star.

The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also made the original. It will go on the floors on Friday, which is also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary. 

"It's a remake of a cult classic. And Deva helming the film was a great reason to come on board. I met the team once I loved what I heard. As an actor sometimes, you go with your instinct of the film and the part you play," Ali said in a statement.

"To top this, Sanjay Dutt who is an iconic name whom I have grown up watching and been a fan of, was a great reason to be on board without a second thought. And plus it's a father-son duo that actors would love to dive into," he added.
 

