Home Entertainment Hindi

Court directs police to lodge FIR against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, two others

In his complaint, Ojha alleged that because of Tandon's function he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Raveena Tandon. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: A court here on Saturday directed the police to lodge an FIR against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and two others for allegedly causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to the town last month.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dipak Kumar directed Kaji Mohammadpur police station in Muzaffarpur town to lodge the FIR against the actor and two others following a complaint filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha accusing them of causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to this Bihar town on October 12, 2018.

Ojha had sought that Tandon as well as Pranav Kumar and Umesh Singh, father-son duo who own a hotel which was inaugurated by the actor on October 12, be made parties.

In his complaint, Ojha alleged that because of Tandon's function he was held up in a traffic jam for a long time.

He had requested the court to take note of his complaint under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code and direct the police to lodge an FIR against the three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raveena Tandon disruption of road traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp