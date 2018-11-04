A twisted tale of affair

Jaideep Pandey By

Express News Service

In his career spanning over two decades, Arbaaz Khan has essayed characters of many shades. Be it the funny Makhanchand Pandey of Dabangg or the protective brother in Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, the actor has made his mark among the audience.

His latest, Jack and Dil—a romantic comedy—is based on how relationship goals change after marriage and kids, and a relation loses its spark over a period of time. Directorial debut of Sachin P Karande,

the movie also stars Sonal Chauhan as Arbaaz’s wife Shilpa, Amit Sadh as detective Jack, and Evelyn Sharma as Amit’s love interest Lara, an aspiring model.

Arbaaz says, “I think I’ve never done this type of role. It’s a very interesting concept on how a new couple is much in love with each other initially, and makes effort to make things right. But after a few years, there’s a change in their interest for each other.”

Evelyn, who is known for her work in Yaariyan and Main Tera Hero, and remained in news for her music video ‘Party Non Stop’ with Dr Zeus and Ikka, is equally excited about the film. She says, “Looking back at myself as an aspiring model and actor, I very well relate with the character. Lara is extremely focused about her dreams. She drops out of college to pursue her passion, thinking she is meant for great things but soon reality strikes and she struggles to take care of basics. Lara thinks, she knows what she wants but it’s actually the opposite.”

Jack and Dil is Arbaaz’s second film this year after suspense thriller Nirdosh, and probably the first time when a detective comedy will be explored at a vast scale in Bollywood. “There is a lot of subtle comedy in the film. But it’s actually a sensitive and emotional story, and in between, there is humour, emotion and drama.”

This time, Evelyn’s character is quite different from the Lara she played in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In this film, Lara makes a decision, which is very impactful, and everything takes a turn from there.

She says, “Lara of Yeh Jawaani… was extremely fun-loving, a flirt and carefree girl, whereas Lara of Jack and Dil is aware of her struggles. That Lara was someone, who would go with the flow but this Lara is trying to make a conscious decision of what is right or wrong for her life. She is discovering herself day by day.”

Arbaaz deliberately gained around 5-6 kg for the role. He believes it’s not always that you want to do masala-oriented and full-of-entertainment films, and says, “It’s good to do films on sensitive issues. They may be fluid in narrative or may have beautiful characterisation, but you relate to them in personal life. As an actor, I also want to do different roles, which allow me to express myself.”

Meanwhile, Evelyn is all praise for co-star Arbaaz. She says, “It’s was a treat to work with Arbaaz Khan. It was a great learning experience because of the immense experience he has in the industry. He’s an extremely humble and down-to-earth person.”