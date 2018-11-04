Home Entertainment Hindi

True to character

Actor Sanjay Mishra is truly the man of the cinematic moment.

Published: 04th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Actor Sanjay Mishra is truly the man of the cinematic moment. The National School of Drama alumnus has the enviable reputation of being the indispensable part of every story he has acted in.Mishra was most recently seen in Pavan Kumar Chauhan’s Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat. In the film, he plays a Mathura-based priest, who is reeling under the formidable task of finding a bride for his unemployed son so that he can use that dowry money to marry off his daughter. The grand old man of the family adds to his woes by announcing 21st of the month as the lucky date, and that’s when the story gets an extra spin.

Talking about his role in the film, Mishra says, “It brings forth the plight of a father who is desperately looking for a decent, well-settled guy for his daughter, and in the process wants to marry off his son somehow too. But in the heart of hearts, that old man only wants to be a storyteller who wants to get his share of fame by doing his job.”The movie also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, Bhagwan Tiwari, Kamalika Banerjee, Maahesh Shaarmaa, Chandrachoor Rai, Kajal Jain, and Hiya Banerjee in prominent roles.

Having stunned the masses and classes with his riveting performances in all his cinematic outings, Mishra calls his role in Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab as a befitting tribute to character actors of the Hindi film industry. “As a character actor myself, I am at a loss of words and befuddled when people come seeking a selfie, fondly appreciate my acting, but fail to recall my name. I consider it my good fortune to play this part, and I consider myself lucky to have gotten an opportunity to do this film.”

Overwhelmed at the response Kaamyaab received at Busan International Film Festival, he says, “I didn’t expect it. But when the foreign audience started asking nuanced questions about the character after the screening, I knew it had made a big impact.”

Working with Mishra in his debut feature was an absolute pleasure for Mehta. “Sanjay sir was involved with all the looks that we did on him. He would add elements like a smoke pipe, a horseshoe moustache, the pointed heel shoes and so many elements that elevated the film. He is in his 50s, but he has the energy of a 25-year-old.”

Like the character actor in the film, Mishra is obsessed too, but in a good way. His milestone is to be seen in every other film he does. His upcoming releases include Total Dhamaal, Jabariya Jodi and Gadvi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp