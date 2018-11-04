True to character

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

Actor Sanjay Mishra is truly the man of the cinematic moment. The National School of Drama alumnus has the enviable reputation of being the indispensable part of every story he has acted in.Mishra was most recently seen in Pavan Kumar Chauhan’s Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat. In the film, he plays a Mathura-based priest, who is reeling under the formidable task of finding a bride for his unemployed son so that he can use that dowry money to marry off his daughter. The grand old man of the family adds to his woes by announcing 21st of the month as the lucky date, and that’s when the story gets an extra spin.

Talking about his role in the film, Mishra says, “It brings forth the plight of a father who is desperately looking for a decent, well-settled guy for his daughter, and in the process wants to marry off his son somehow too. But in the heart of hearts, that old man only wants to be a storyteller who wants to get his share of fame by doing his job.”The movie also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Brijendra Kala, Bhagwan Tiwari, Kamalika Banerjee, Maahesh Shaarmaa, Chandrachoor Rai, Kajal Jain, and Hiya Banerjee in prominent roles.

Having stunned the masses and classes with his riveting performances in all his cinematic outings, Mishra calls his role in Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab as a befitting tribute to character actors of the Hindi film industry. “As a character actor myself, I am at a loss of words and befuddled when people come seeking a selfie, fondly appreciate my acting, but fail to recall my name. I consider it my good fortune to play this part, and I consider myself lucky to have gotten an opportunity to do this film.”

Overwhelmed at the response Kaamyaab received at Busan International Film Festival, he says, “I didn’t expect it. But when the foreign audience started asking nuanced questions about the character after the screening, I knew it had made a big impact.”

Working with Mishra in his debut feature was an absolute pleasure for Mehta. “Sanjay sir was involved with all the looks that we did on him. He would add elements like a smoke pipe, a horseshoe moustache, the pointed heel shoes and so many elements that elevated the film. He is in his 50s, but he has the energy of a 25-year-old.”

Like the character actor in the film, Mishra is obsessed too, but in a good way. His milestone is to be seen in every other film he does. His upcoming releases include Total Dhamaal, Jabariya Jodi and Gadvi.