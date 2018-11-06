Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood's Kapoor clan celebrates 40 years of Prithvi Theatre

Shashi's son Kunal Kapoor, who handles operations of Prithvi Theatre, hosted a special star-studded party here on Monday night along with his children Zahaan and Shaira Laura.

Published: 06th November 2018 05:27 PM

Prithvi Theatre was founded by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal in 1978. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Mumbai's Mecca of performing arts Prithvi Theatre turned 40 years old, Bollywood's famed Kapoor clan organised a grand celebration to commemorate the day.

Prithvi Theatre was founded by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal in 1978.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the occasion and played the perfect hosts. Kareena wore a traditional attire by Simar Dugal as she walked in with husband Saif, who looked dapper in a black kurta teamed with white pajamas.

Eminent personalities from cinema, theatre, music and media world graced the occasion.

Among the attendees were Shabana Azmi, Lillete Dubey, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarbh, Sayani Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Shikha Talsania, Dolly Thakore, Ila Arun, Vivaan Shah, Rajit Kapur and filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Hansal Mehta.

Actor Prithviraj Kapoor commissioned the Prithvi Theatre in 1944 as a travelling group of artistes. His entourage performed all over India. After his demise, actor Shashi Kapoor took over the reins with his wife Jennifer and built the Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, Mumbai.

Prithvi Theatre Festival, the annual festival started five years later in 1983. Several Indian and international artistes and theatre groups perform here during the festival.

