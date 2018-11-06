Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall to arrive in India next week

CE Features By

Express News Service

Director S Krishna is bringing down Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall for his upcoming film, Pailwaan, starring Sudeep in the lead. The latest is that the fight master will be in India in the coming week. The film’s shoot which is going on in full swing will have the stuntman choreographing the boxing scenes for Sudeep, who is getting into a wrestler and boxer role.

With the director planning on a realistic approach for this particular stunt, a short training session also been planned prior to the final take. According to the makers, about seventy five per cent of the shoot has been completed, and Krishna plans to wrap up in December.

The film has an ensemble cast, including Akanksha Singh in the female lead. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar. Pailwaan will also see B-Town actor Suniel Shetty, along with Ravi Shankar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sushant Singh and Sharath Lohithashwa among others.