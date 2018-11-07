It's a wrap for Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film "Simmba"-- a remake of the Telugu hit "Temper".

On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Thanking her "advisor" Rohit and co-actor Ranveer Singh, Sara wrote: "And that's a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast.

"And Ranveer Singh you truly a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you you both are.."

While sharing a picture with Ranveer, Rohit praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.

"6th June 2018, Exactly five Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories.

"It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far, " he added.

Also, ahead of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's wedding, Rohit wished the couple saying he is "proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika)".

Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Chennai Express" in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenama.

"I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together."

"Simmba" is slated to release on December 28.