Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a wrap for Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba'

On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Published: 07th November 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film "Simmba"-- a remake of the Telugu hit "Temper".

On the last day of the schedule, the cast and crew including Rohit and actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional and penned the heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Thanking her "advisor" Rohit and co-actor Ranveer Singh, Sara wrote: "And that's a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast.

"And Ranveer Singh you truly a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realise why and how you both are where you you both are.."

While sharing a picture with Ranveer, Rohit praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.

"6th June 2018, Exactly five Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories.

Photo | Instagram

"It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far, " he added.

Also, ahead of Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's wedding, Rohit wished the couple saying he is "proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika)".

Photo | Instagram

Deepika worked with Rohit in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Chennai Express" in which she played the character of South Indian girl Meenama.

"I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together."

"Simmba" is slated to release on December 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Simmba Ranveer Singh Sara Ali Khan Karan Johar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp