Siddharth Anand wraps up Hrithik Roshan -Tiger Shroff film

The filmmaker has previously directed Hrithik in Bang Bang, and he has also helmed movies like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani

Published: 07th November 2018 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Director Siddharth Anand has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, in time for Diwali.

Sharing a video from the sets, Anand wrote, "It's a wrap! Big shot out to the wonderful crew that travelled through various cities, countries, climates and extreme weathers! Making it back home just in time for Diwali! Looking forward to the next banging schedule now."

The director also shared another image of the film's massive crew.

The yet untitled project, said to be an action thriller, was announced by production banner Yash Raj Films on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 85th birth anniversary on September 27.

Anand has directed Hrithik earlier in Bang Bang, and he has also helmed movies like Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Anjaana Anjaani.

TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Tiger Shroff Vaani Kapoor

