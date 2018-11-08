Home Entertainment Hindi

Jai Hind 2 actress Surveen Chawla expecting her first baby

The actress, who is now hosting the show Rangoli aired on DD National every morning, took to Twitter to share her joy.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla | IANS

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakkar are expecting their first child.This was revealed by the actress in a post on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the actor, who was last seen in web series ' Sacred Games', said, 'Life happens when it chooses to happen, when it wants to happen. And it is happening right now in this very moment, making our blessed and beautiful world even more blessed than what it already is! Yes, there is a miracle taking place, a miracle called life! And we are growing by two little teeny-weeny feet.'

The actress, who has a few South Indian films like Jai Hind 2, Moondru Per Moondru Kaadhal etc. on her filmography, also attached a picture of ther and her husband with a pair of red shoes in front of them.

