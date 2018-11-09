'Thugs of Hindostan' mints Rs 52.25 crore on day one

Home Entertainment Hindi

The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, made Rs 50.75 (Hindi version) and 1.50 crore coming from Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan's "Thugs of Hindostan" has collected Rs 52.25 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.

'Thugs of Hindostan' Movie Review: A rebelliously slow film that remains stranded on the shore

"'Thugs of Hindostan' is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families. We were lucky to get two of the biggest stars of our generation to come together for an out and out masala Diwali entertainer and we are humbled and ecstatic with the love and appreciation that audiences have showered on 'Thugs' to help the film create box office history on day one.

"We are thrilled to see that audiences across age groups, across India are loving 'Thugs of Hindostan' and have made our film a part of their Diwali plans.

We made 'Thugs' with a vision to provide a pure festive entertainer for the entire family and this result is extremely gratifying for all of us at YRF," Acharya said in a statement.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

