Have been called murderer, criminal, abuser without evidence: Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan’s suicide

The actor, who turned 28 this Friday, took to Facebook and Instagram to share his experience and social stigma he faced.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting the suicide of his girlfriend Jiah Khan. (Photo | PTI)

Breaking his silence on the mysterious death of his former girlfriend Jiah Khan, actor Sooraj Pancholi, on Friday, came out on social media stating his social predicament on being accused to have contemplated her death.

Pancholi, who turned 28 that day, said that while there have been allegations and accusations from the past 6 years against him stating that he pushed Khan into committing suicide, there has been no proof of the same and that it has been an emotional journey for him.

 

Khan committed suicide in June 2013 and she left behind a suicide note blaming Pancholi for ruining her life. Pancholi, who made his debut in the 2015 movie ’Hero’, is currently shooting for the upcoming movie ‘Satellite Shankar’ which will also be the debut of Kollywood actress, Megha Akash.

TAGS
Sooraj Pancholi jiah khan suicide Satellite Shankar Hero

