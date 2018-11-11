Boney Kapoor gets a special birthday wish from 'favourite child' Arjun

Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun and Boney Kapoor| (Photo:Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Boney Kapoor turns 63 today, his son and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor made sure that he wishes him in the most adorable way.

The '2 States' actor shared a happy family picture on his official Instagram account wishing his dad a very happy birthday. The photo features Nirmal Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Reena Marwah, Mohit Marwah, Antara Marwah, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

"U made a film Called #MrIndia the film had a very relevant line 'Zindagi ki yahi Reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai ' after the bad, comes the good dad Happy birthday have a lifetime full of happiness from ur family ur 3 kids and @khushi05k the legend & ur Favourite child !!!," the post read.

 

The whole family can be seen posing for a happy picture and celebrating Kapoor's special day.

Sanjay Kapoor too took to his Instagram account to wish his brother posting the same picture, alongside a caption, "Happy birthday big brother #family."

Boney Kapoor has been a quite successful producer in Bollywood who has worked on films like 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted', 'No Entry', among many more.

The producer was married to the late legendary actor Sridevi, who passed away earlier this year in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. The 54-year-old actor died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Parineeti Chopra, the movie is slated to release next year.

