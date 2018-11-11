Home Entertainment Hindi

‘I want to play Amrita Pritam’

Actor Rasika Dugal, who was last seen as Safiya in Nandita Das’ Manto, took her acting prowess a notch above by playing mother to an eight-year-old in Aijaz Khan’s Hamid.

Published: 11th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rasika in a still from Hamid

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Actor Rasika Dugal, who was last seen as Safiya in Nandita Das’ Manto, took her acting prowess a notch above by playing mother to an eight-year-old in Aijaz Khan’s Hamid. Produced by Yoodlee Films, Hamid had a world premiere at the recently concluded 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.Dugal, who had earned rave reviews for her uncanny resemblance to Safiya and also for her portrayal of Manto’s wife, seemed quite at ease playing the on-screen mother in Hamid—a story set in Jammu and Kashmir.

She says, “It is a heartwarming and simple story of a mother and son living in a conflict zone. I don’t have any maternal instincts in real life, but playing one onscreen was a cake walk. Filming is a tough process, and shooting with children can be difficult. They are not trained actors and have a short attention span, but I managed to make the most of my maternal instincts in reel life for this role.” The film also stars Sumit Kaul and Vikas Kumar in pivotal roles.

In the film, Ishrat’s husband goes missing, and the tragic incident leaves a searing impact on her, making her indifferent towards Hamid, and the entire world. The boy helplessly seeks answers about his father’s whereabouts and in an attempt to reach out to him, dials God’s number 786, and after many combinations manages to get it right. The person on the other end of the phone and Hamid unknowingly change each other’s world for the better.

Web series Mirzapur that went on air last week has Dugal sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi. “It is a never-seen-before cinematic outing for me. Playing Beena was quite a wonderful experience, and the best part was being paired opposite a great actor like Pankaj. I have a huge admiration for his work, so the best takeaway of working with him was learning from him.”

Dugal has had the opportunity to explore all possible mediums. She says, “Unlike films which have time-bound shooting schedules and the pressure is on canning the shoot within deadlines, a web series allows me to get in the character. Once a film has been shot, it is done and dusted. Theatre, on the other hand, gives a lot more chance to improve oneself with every show.”

Up next is a web series tentatively titled Delhi Police by Indo-Canadian writer and director Richie Mehta. Dugal, an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, will don a cop’s avatar for the series. She says, “It was fun playing an IPS officer who tries to crack the criminal cases along with her team. And again, the best part was working with great actors such as Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain.”Dugal’s dream role, however, remains just one. “I want to play the illustrious writer Amrita Pritam in a biopic based on her life,” she says with a chuckle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp