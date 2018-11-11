Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Actress Kubbra Sait defends Nawazuddin over Niharika's allegations

The actress is known for her role as 'Kuckoo' in the web series 'Sacred Games' where she co-starred with Nawazuddin.

Published: 11th November 2018 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kubbra Sait

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kubbra Sait has come forward in support of her "Sacred Games" co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui after former Miss India Niharika Singh called him out in her #MeToo account.

Niharika's story was shared on Twitter by Sandhya Menon, one of the journalists spearheading India campaign against sexual harassment. Niharika worked in 2009's "Miss Lovely" opposite Nawazuddin.

In the post, the actor said she and Nawazuddin came close during the making of the film. Niharika said she developed a soft corner for him finding him "real, after all the superficial 'filmy' interactions I'd had in the past years".

She revealed one morning she invited the "Manto" actor to her home for breakfast and he grabbed her.

"I tried to push him away but he wouldn't let go.

After a little coercion, I finally gave in.

I wasn't sure what to make of this relationship," she added.

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Former Miss India Niharika Singh calls out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajid Khan and Bhushan Kumar

The two started dating but according to Niharika, she decided to split with Nawazuddin because of his frequent lies. The former model also called Nawazuddin a "sexually repressed Indian man" in the post. Kubbra said one must not confuse a relationship gone sour with a #MeToo story.

"A relationship gone sour isn't #MeToo.Someone needs to recognise the toxic difference before we go picking sides.

I stand by #NawazuddinSiddiqui or #Nowaz as a man.

 

"I stand by the fact that although Niharika Singh may have had a tough time in the industry, categorising her once personal relationship as a #MeToo statement is incorrectly placed.

We as humans are flawed.That isn't gender specific," Kubbra wrote on Twitter Saturday. Nawazuddin is yet to comment on Niharika's allegations.

Last year, Niharika, along with actor Sunita Rajwar, had called out Nawazuddin for "exploiting and disrespecting women" to sell his autobiography, which was later withdrawn by the publishers Penguin Random House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kubbra Sait Nawazuddin Siddiqui Niharika Singh Sacred Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp