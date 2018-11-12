Akshay Kumar denies meeting Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been summoned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing police firing on protesters in Punjab against religious sacrilege, on Monday denied meeting Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In a statement put out on social media, Akshay denied "rumours and false statements" about his involvement with Ram Rahim Singh following reports that he arranged a meeting between the godman and then Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"I have never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere. I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other's paths," Akshay said in a statement.

Ram Rahim Singh's movie "MSG" ran into opposition from the Sikh community.

"Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like 'Singh is Kinng' and 'Kesari' (based on the Battle of Saragarhi). I'm proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith.

"I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have utmost respect and love," Akshay added.