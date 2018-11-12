Arjun Kapoor wraps 'India's Most Wanted'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor completed the shooting of "India's Most Wanted" on Monday.

The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid. Arjun plays the role of 'Prabhat' who is trying to hunt down a terrorist. The story has been described to be unconventional and a real-life one.

Kapoor announced the news on Twitter.

"Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir.

"It's been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country," the actor wrote.

Some journeys are special because of the team & the effort that the people put in to fulfill a vision... as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir it’s been an honour & privilege to work with you and your team... pic.twitter.com/m2sqPDVuuo — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 12, 2018

to tell a story that needed to be told & to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non corporate hug to @foxstarhindi & their entire team for bringing ur vision to the forefront without any compromise. I will see u guys in theatres on 24th May 2019 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 12, 2018

A film reportedly does not have a female lead, and in order to make the script as real as possible, director Raj Kumar took 3 years to complete it.

Gupta is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.