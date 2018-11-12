Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor wraps 'India's Most Wanted'

A film reportedly does not have a female lead, and in order to make the script as real as possible, director Raj Kumar took 3 years to complete it.

Arjun Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor completed the shooting of "India's Most Wanted" on Monday.

The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid. Arjun plays the role of 'Prabhat' who is trying to hunt down a terrorist. The story has been described to be unconventional and a real-life one.

Kapoor announced the news on Twitter.

"Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision as my 12th film #indiasmostwanted wraps today all I can say is @rajkumar_rkg sir.

"It's been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country," the actor wrote.

Gupta is co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

Comments

