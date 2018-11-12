Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Rakhi Sawant gets knocked out by female wrestler at Great Khali's show; blames Tanushree Dutta for 'planned attack'

Rakhi later in a video claims she was dancing at the show, and not wrestling and could not react when the wrestler threw her down; going on to blame Tanushree Dutta for hiring the wrestler.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rakhi Sawant is seen being carried to the hospital after being knocked to the ground by a female wrestler at a show on 12 November 2018. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant is once again in the news and this time, it is for her viral wrestling video where she gets knocked down to the ground and is unable to get up after challenging a female wrestler for a bout.

Rakhi Sawant was carried to the hospital where she is now declared to be stable, as per India Today reports. She had complained of stomach and back pain earlier.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant, dressed in a red salwar kameez sporting equally red hair, is seen standing inside the ring, where she gets mercilessly knocked to the ground by her opponent (a Continental Wrestling Entertainment wrestler) minutes into the game. Post the match, she is seen to be in pain and is carried by people to the hospital.

WATCH VIDEO

Prior to this, she is also seen dancing around the ring and egging the crowd on. The wrestling show was organised by pro wrestler Great Khali at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on 11th November evening.

However, in a later video shared by Twitter users, she claims she was dancing at the show, and not wrestling and could not react when the wrestler threw her down. She blamed Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta for hiring the wrestler to 'kill her' and complained of severe back pain.

Rakhi Sawant had recently accused Tanushree Dutta of lying about veteran actor Nana Patekar. Tanushree had reiterated her 2008 accusations of sexual harassment against Patekar, helping kick off the #MeToo movement in the Hindi film industry and in India.

Rakhi had lashed out at Tanushree and called her a liar and abused her verbally. Tanushree had slapped a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Rakhi.

