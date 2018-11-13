Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonali Bendre writes emotional message for husband on wedding anniversary

The actor who has been battling cancer for a while now, took to her Instagram page to share a few photos with her husband.

Published: 13th November 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:25 AM

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sonali Bendre posted a heartfelt message for her husband Goldie Behl on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

The actor who has been battling cancer for a while now, took to her Instagram page to share a few photos with her husband. In the post she wrote, "As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head."

"Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health. and god knows, how we've been through that this year," she added.

Referring to their collective struggle with the disease, Sonali wrote, "What not many people realise is that cancer is not just an individual battle. it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home. all this while shuttling between two continents."

She concluded the message by thanking her husband. "Thank you for being my source of strength, love, and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?" the post read.

As Priyanka Chopra rightly wrote in the comment section, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl are "full-on couple goals".

It was on July 04 this year that the actress took to social media to open up about her disease.

Since then, from time to time, the actor has been sharing about her struggles and her brave way of battling the illness on social media.

She is one of the few celebrities who were diagnosed with the dreaded disease, alongside Lisa Ray, Irrfan Khan, Manisha Koirala, Yuvraj Singh, and Mumtaz.

