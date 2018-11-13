Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das to be seen in Netflix's comedy

Vir Das confirmed the news on social media by posting a short video clip in which he can be seen talking about the show.

Published: 13th November 2018 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Vir Das, who became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show in 2017, is coming back with another standup comedy show titled "Vir Das LOSING IT" for the same OTT platform.

On the show, Das said in a statement: "It's something I have been working on for the last year. The first Netflix special took me accross the world and to brand new audience.

"I'm hoping to show them a new side to my comedy in this show. It's going to cover world events, some controversial topics, but also get a whole lot more personal."

He also confirmed the news on social media by posting a short video clip in which he can be seen talking about the show.

Das' show will be releasing a week prior to the much awaited Netflix special by renowned international TV personality Ellen DeGeneres on December 11.

His maiden show on the platform was "Vir Das: Abroad Understanding".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Das Netflix Vir Das LOSING IT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp