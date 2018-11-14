Siddharth Roy Kapur says not a worry that there is no star in 'Pihu'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming production venture "Pihu", says that there is no worry that the film doesnt feature an established star.

Siddharth Roy Kapoor was interacting with media to promote "Pihu" along with film's director Vinod Kapri on Tuesday, here.

"Pihu" features Myra Vishwakarma, a two-year-old girl in the title role who gets trapped inside her house with no escape.

When asked whether the makers of the film are worried about the film because it doesn't feature any established star, Kapur said, "It's not a worry that there is no star in the film. We have done many films in the past without stars as well. While we love working with stars, we are happy to do a great story without a star too and in this case genuinely the two year old is a star because in the first two minutes of the film, you fall in love with her.

"Once you are in love with her, you want to know what happens with her and that's what a star does to you right. A star engages you, excites you and makes you fall in love with them and I think 'Pihu' really manages to do that in the first two minutes of the film."

The trailer of 'Pihu' has collectively managed to cross 8 million views on social media.

Talking about the response to the trailer of the film, Kapur said, "We are very happy with the response to the trailer of the film and it's very nice to see a film with the two-year-old kid as the lead protagonist is generating excitement among the audience.

"I think all credit goes to Vinod (Kapri) for making such a wonderful film for which a trailer like that could be cut and that's the idea of the trailer to be able to excite people, make them want to go to cinemas to watch it so, we hope that 'Pihu's trailer has managed to do that."

Asked what made him become the producer and presenter of this film, he said, "Actually Vinod and I were discussing another film together and which we are still discussing, right now it's under development. In course of that discussion, he told me that I have made a film called 'Pihu' and I told him that I would love to watch it and then he arranged a special screening of the film for me and my team."

"Pihu" is a drama thriller film written and directed by Vinod Kapri and jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shilpa Jindal.

It will release theatrically on 16 November, 2018.