Actor Varun Sharma gets sweaters for strays ahead of winter

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Actor Varun Sharma bought sweaters and socks for stray dogs here. He hopes that it helps them survive the harsh winter.

"Due to harsh winter in Chandigarh, it is very difficult for us to survive forget about animals. The temperature falls to around 8 degrees which makes these pets really uncomfortable in the winter. So, I thought let us do something for them and I got some sweaters and socks for them. I hope it helps them survive," Varun said in a statement.

Varun, who is currently busy with his next film "Chhichhore", is taking a break from the shoot and is going to Chandigarh to spend some quality time with his family.

"Chhichhore" is directed by "Dangal" fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 30 next year.

"Chhichhore" will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.