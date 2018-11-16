Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit set to pay tribute to Sridevi at Lux Golden Rose Awards

Madhuri will dance on superhit tracks of veterans Hema Malini and Rekha, but the highlight of the performance is scheduled to be a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi, a statement said.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

madhuri

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene will take Bollywood fans on a nostalgic trip as she pays tribute to her contemporary of the 1980s, the late Sridevi, at the third edition of Lux Golden Rose Awards.

This year's event, to be held on Sunday, has extended its support to the UN's HeForShe cause and will see Bollywood's stalwarts lend their support for the initiative, where the men pledge to stand in solidarity with women and face gender inequality together.

Madhuri will dance on superhit tracks of veterans Hema Malini and Rekha, but the highlight of the performance is scheduled to be a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi, a statement said.

"When I was approached to do this performance, it left me both overwhelmed and excited. Given that the Awards are supporting the HeforShe movement, I thought it was also time for the women, especially in Bollywood, to celebrate each other and express solidarity with each other. 

"The Lux legends are truly iconic and inspirational, and my performance is purely to take fans down memory lane while reveling and celebrating their magic," Madhuri said.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her "Dhadak" co-star Ishaan Khatter will put on an act inspired by their film at the event, to be co-hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi said: "This stage is special to me because my mother was a Lux superstar. I am glad to be performing for my first ever awards night with my favourite co-actor and friend Ishaan, since he has always supported me up to this stage in my career.

"Since this is my first performance, I am working extra hard on perfecting my moves and I hope the audiences will shower us with lots love again."

Shah Rukh is looking forward to celebrate cinema's beautiful ladies.

"Hosting for this very special audience has always thrilled me and continues to fill my heart with lots of love for these superwomen," he said.

Varun said: "It is humbling and delightful to be chosen to host for the ladies. This ye'r's theme HeForShe is something I want to take a stand for. Shah Rukh Khan is the God of hosting and to get a chance to applaud the divas alongside him is a dream come true. I have coveted his title of the 'King of Romance' and 'Ladies Man' for a long time, and if I am able to live up even to half of his legacy, I will call myself fortunate."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also pledged his support to HeForShe, along with TV actors Nakuul Mehta and Mohit Malik.

Ayushmann said: "As a part of the industry, it is our responsibility and not a choice to make the space we work in safe, equal and encouraging for growth for one and all. HeForShe states just that - standing in solidarity for positive change. 

"In my personal experience I have seen the kind of honesty and hard work my female co-actors have put in and if they are not given due credit then it is a pity for us and the industry as a whole."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhuri Dixit Sridevi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp