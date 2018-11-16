Home Entertainment Hindi

See how Bhavnani residence is all decked up to welcome Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Bhavnani residence is all decked upto welcome the newly married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai.

Published: 16th November 2018 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bhavnani residence

(Photo | ANI)

By ANI

With Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completing their two-day nuptials in a location overlooking the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, Ranveer's Mumbai residence has been decked up with serial lights and flowers to welcome the newlyweds.

While the entrance of the house was covered in a string of golden lights, branches of trees in the area were also seen lit up to celebrate the occasion.

B-Town's power couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Reel-life Bajirao and Mastani had announced their wedding dates on October 21 on social media after dating for over 6 years.

The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

The Bhavnani residence. (Photo | ANI)
The Bhavnani residence. (Photo | ANI)

Here's what their friends and co-worker have tweeted:

Karan Johar: Love and happiness forever... These are such a full of 'pyaar wala' (love) pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "hai" wala (aww) feeling.

Rajkummar Rao: Congratulations, my favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness.

Arjun Kapoor: 'Jashn-E-Ishqa'.

Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations to both of you! May you always find joy together Ranveer Singh.

Anushka Sharma: Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love and respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club Ranveer and Deepika.

VIEW GALLERY: Reel life couples who became real life couples

Parineeti Chopra: Lots of love and congratulations my RV and Dips! Ranveer and Deepika.

Genelia D'Souza: Congratulations to the most beautiful couple Deepika and Ranveer. Wishing you loads of love and happiness as you guys step into your new phase of life.

Poonam Dhillon: Congratulations to a gorgeous couple! This is just the beginning, may the years to follow be better, better and the best! You truly make a fabulous lovable pair! Love and happiness always!

Vicky Kaushal: Many congratulations and God bless! Ranveer, Deepika.

Sonu Sood: Mubarak ho mere bhai (Congratulations my brother). Both of you look so lovely together have a rocking life ahead.

VIEW GALLERY: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's epic love story in pictures

Bhumi Pednekar: Lots and lots of love and tons of wishes as you both embark upon this beautiful journey Ranveer and Deepika. May this new chapter be full of happiness, good health and love. Congratulations.

Arjun Rampal: Smile and laugh through this union, so beautiful you both look. God bless you both. Stay blessed. Love and a big hug to you both. Congratulations.

Bipasha Basu: Love a great love story. So happy to see this beautiful couple... Together forever... Congratulations.

Sushmita Sen: Beautiful Couple! Congratulations Deepika and Ranveer May your journey of togetherness be blessed with divine grace, respect, love, happiness and a solid friendship! Cheers.

Badshah: May you love and live like this forever and ever.

Huma Qureshi: Mubarak (congratulations)! My dear darlingest Deepika and Ranveer. May you both always smile laugh be together and have the best the world has to offer !!

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Congratulations my dearest Deepika and Ranveer. God bless you both with all the happiness always.

(With inputs from IANS)

TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Deepveer DeepVeer ki Shaadi Deepika wedding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

