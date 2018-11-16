WATCH 'Cheat India' teaser: Emraan Hashmi is all set to take on the Indian education system

Home Entertainment Hindi

Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Hashmi's production house- Emraan Hashmi Films.

Cheat India

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in 'Cheat India'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: "God accepts prayers, I only accept cash." Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to unravel discrepancies in the Indian education system as he unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film 'Cheat India'.

Taking to his Twitter, the ' Baadshaho' actor lifted curtains on the teaser and wrote, "Students, parents, educationists, politicos, media and countrymen..the teaser of "Cheat India."

Inspired by true events, the film features Emraan as a professor, Rakesh Singh, who believes in exchange of knowledge for money. The movie also has an interesting tagline - 'Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai', which clearly points towards malpractices in the country's financially lucrative education sector.

The flick will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts.

The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film in September this year.

Earlier, while announcing the project, the 39-year-old had said that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his "film-ography".

'Cheat India' will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

