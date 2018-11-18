Home Entertainment Hindi

Good looks was never in the forefront for me: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha said she wanted to be a fashion designer, marine biologist and an astronaut at different phases of her life.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, last seen onscreen in 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi', says looking good was never a priority in her life.

Sonkashi was interacting with media at India's biggest health show 'Future of Wellness 2018' on Saturday in Mumbai.

Talking about her transformation journey form flab to fit, Sonakshi said, "For me while growing up, it was never about looks because this (acting) is not what I wanted to do in life."

She said she wanted to be a fashion designer, marine biologist and an astronaut at different phases of her life. "So, I wanted to do a lot of things which is why good looks was never in the forefront for me."

"I was a complete tom-boy. My whole life revolved around sports... I was good at sports, in speaking and in my school work. So, I had all these things to be confident about, but unfortunately a lot of girls don't have that mind space. I would like them to have that mind space."

Her advice on fitness? "I think results are the biggest motivator and any woman when she sees results on herself will want to improve on them and keep at it. I think fitness should be a way of life no matter what profession you are in."

She says it's important to be happy in life. "Until you are happy from within, it's not going to show outside. I think if you want to transform yourself then, you first need to train your mind then your body will follow that," she said.

Sonkashi Sinha will be seen onscreen in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank'. It also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp