Culture is the foundation of a society: Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal and Tigamanshu Dhulia have collaborated to be part of this event to spread positivity among people.

Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who has lent support to filmmaker Tigamanshu Dhulia's NGO in Allahabad, says culture is the foundation of a society.

The NGO called Sanchaari is all set to come up with an event this month with the theme 'Youth' for their annual event Oorja, which will take place from November 16 to 18.

Ali and Dhulia have collaborated to be part of this event to spread positivity among people.

He said: "It's crucial for literature and culture to be preserved and I really appreciate what Sanchaari is doing towards the idea of promoting literary thoughts and ideas. Culture is the foundation of a society and to promote its awareness is truly something that is uplifting and also educative.

"I truly believe the cause that Oorja, Sanchaari's annual event stands for and thus I am elated to be a part of it. Looking forward to experiencing its vibrant and purposeful activities when I am there in person."

On the film front, Ali is all set for his next release with Sanjay Dutts's "Prassthanam" and "Milan Talkies".

