Sara Ali Khan is a born star: Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan recently said she looks up to Kareena who married Saif in 2012and wants to imbibe her professionalism.

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is sure Sara Ali Khan's debut "Kedarnath" will work at the box office and believes the latter is a "born star." 

When asked what are her feelings regarding Sara making her Bollywood debut, Kareena told reporters, "I hope God willing and I am sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that I think she is a born star." 

Kareena was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, Sunday night.

Sara will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "Kedarnath", set against the backdrop of one of the worst human tragedies. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is scheduled to release on December 7.

Post that, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty directed "Simmba" featuring Ranveer Singh, releasing in the last week of December.

