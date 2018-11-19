Home Entertainment Hindi

There's still time: Alia Bhatt on getting married

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt says people will have to keep waiting as there is still time before she ties the knot.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt might be in news for her professional success and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor but the actor says people will have to "keep waiting" as there is still time before she ties the knot.

Recently, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in a private ceremony in Italy. Reports suggest Priyanka Chopra is set to tie the knot with her fiance Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on December 1.

When asked about Priyanka's wedding, Alia told reporters, "I am very happy and excited. I am very excited to see PC in her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have a lot of love and warmth for her.

"I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she will make for a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life." 

The "Raazi" actor was asked about her marriage plans, to which she replied, "Keep waiting. There's time for that." Alia was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, Sunday night.

