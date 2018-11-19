Web series have a great scope in India: 'Mirzapur' actress Harshita Gaur

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mirzapur" actress Harshita Gaur says web series have a great scope in India with a "huge audience base".

"Web series have a great scope in India. As a country, we have a huge audience base and with web series taking so much, the audience do have a lot of options to chose nowadays and everyone is glued to their phones nowadays," Harshita said in a statement.

Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Entertainment's crime thriller drama series "Mirzapur" is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets. It showcases a lawless land filled with action where the only rules are laid by Kaleen Bhaiya, played by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi.

It also stars an ensemble cast of Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Amit Sial. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, it is directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Harshita enjoyed working with Ali and Pankaj.

"The experience was awesome and both Pankaj and Ali have done something in 'Mirzapur' which no one has seen ever before. It was a treat to watch these two actors perform and learn. "

What did she learn?

"I learnt a lot from these people. They were very true to their characters and there was so much to see, observe from them. Apart from these, I guess Ali and Pankajji are one of the most humble human beings I have ever come across," she said.