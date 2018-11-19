Home Entertainment Hindi

Web series have a great scope in India: 'Mirzapur' actress Harshita Gaur

Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Entertainment's crime thriller drama series "Mirzapur" is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Harshita Gaur. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Mirzapur" actress Harshita Gaur says web series have a great scope in India with a "huge audience base".

"Web series have a great scope in India. As a country, we have a huge audience base and with web series taking so much, the audience do have a lot of options to chose nowadays and everyone is glued to their phones nowadays," Harshita said in a statement.

Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Entertainment's crime thriller drama series "Mirzapur" is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets. It showcases a lawless land filled with action where the only rules are laid by Kaleen Bhaiya, played by the versatile Pankaj Tripathi.

It also stars an ensemble cast of Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Amit Sial. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, it is directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Harshita enjoyed working with Ali and Pankaj.

"The experience was awesome and both Pankaj and Ali have done something in 'Mirzapur' which no one has seen ever before. It was a treat to watch these two actors perform and learn. "

What did she learn?

"I learnt a lot from these people. They were very true to their characters and there was so much to see, observe from them. Apart from these, I guess Ali and Pankajji are one of the most humble human beings I have ever come across," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harshita Gaur Mirzapur Amazon Prime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp