Avitesh is inheritor of Aadesh Shrivastava's talent in true sense: Amitabh Bachchan

Aadesh Shrivatava had composed music for Amitabh Bachchan's successful films like 'Baghban', 'Baabul', and 'Major Saab'.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a close bond with Aadesh Shrivastava, says that the late music composer's son Avitesh is the inheritor of his father's talent in the true sense.

Big B was interacting with the media at the "Main Hua Tera" song launch along with Avitesh Shrivastava and his actress-mother Vijeta Pandit on Monday, here.

Citing his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems example, Big B said, "My father once wrote a poem on a will and in that poem, I really liked one line that said 'Mere bête, bête hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge, jo mere uttaradhikari honge wo mere bête honge' (Just because you are my sons, you will not become my inheritors (and) those that will be my inheritors will be my sons) and this line's example is Avitesh because in a true sense, he is inheritor of his father's talent."

Congratulating Avitesh, the megastar said, "I congratulate Avitesh on his new journey and I am just thankful to great musicians who have put their minds, hearts and talent together to bring Avitesh to this stage. Without the co-operation of the wonderful team, nothing is possible in today's world and I am sure their contribution will go a long way."

Aadesh Shrivatava had composed music for Amitabh Bachchan's successful films like "Baghban", "Baabul", and "Major Saab".

Sharing his memories spending time with Aadesh Srivastava, the 76-year-old said, "Aadesh and I used to treat each other like brothers. He was my younger brother. I don't know when we formed that kind of relationship but often we used to sit in his studio in the midnight. There wasn't any special motive for that but in that seating, we used to create some tunes and from that, he created some great music for my films."

Avitesh, popularly known as Avi, is the elder son of Aadesh and Vijeta Pandit. He has always had a strong inclination towards Indian classical music. But to hone his skills on western musical instruments and music theory, Avi studied at the Hollywood Academy in Los Angeles.

Sharing his feelings at the song launch, Avitesh said, "I am really thankful to all people who have graced this occasion especially my godfather Amitabh Bachchan because without him, I couldn't be able to launch this song.

"It's very emotional for me because I am feeling bit nervous right now and I really wish my father was here today with us. It's a blessing of my mother and all the people who have supported me in this journey. I am thankful to SM Entertainments and others who have been associated with me in this project."

His "Main hua tera" is self-composed and co-written with Kunal Verma. It is a foot-tapping pop number with a blend of Indian and western sounds.

TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Aadesh Shrivastava

