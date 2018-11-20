Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh head to Bengaluru for wedding reception

By ANI

MUMBAI: Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday jetted off to Bengaluru where the couple will host a wedding reception on November 21.

DeepVeer (as they are lovingly called by their fans) were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the morning. The Mr and Mrs looked elated as they posed for the media outside the airport.

Deepika looked resplendent in a beige anarkali and sported a choora and also wore sindoor. The 'Simmba' star, on the other hand, donned a white kurta pajama which he teamed with a floral nehru jacket.

After Deepika's hometown, the couple will host their wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28, which will be attended by their industry friends.

The invite of the Mumbai reception reads, "Please join us at a reception to celebrate the wedding of our son Ranveer and Deepika."

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Left: DeepVeer's Sindhi ceremony and on right, them during their Konkani wedding.

After their dreamy destination wedding, the two returned to Mumbai on Sunday when they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons as soon as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

On October 21, the couple had announced their wedding on social media. "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer," read the statement.