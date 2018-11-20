Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika, Ranveer share dreamy pictures of their wedding celebrations on social media

Deepika and Ranveer, who kept their wedding images away from the public eye, finally took to social media to share some of their special moments with their fans.

Published: 20th November 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Newly-married Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greet their fans from the balcony of their residence in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BNGALURU: Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday treated fans to a few glimpses of their wedding celebrations, which was held at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy last week.

From haldi to mehendi and the wedding nuptials, Deepika and Ranveer, who kept their wedding images away from the public eye, finally took to social media on Tuesday to share some of their special moments with their fans.

In several images, the star couple, fondly called "DeepVeer" by fans, was seen enjoying joyful moments from the celebrations.

Be it sitting with her mehendi (henna), dancing with Ranveer or walking towards the mandap, Deepika looked every inch regal in ensembles by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Ranveer during the mehendi celebrations looked dapper in a light pink and red Angarkha paired beautifully with a maroon Bundi with Zardozi work.

Click on the picture below check out the latest snaps from DeepVeer wedding!

The "Piku" actress chose to colour coordinate with Ranveer and sported a light pink coloured lehenga with elaborate jewellery.

Deepika looked resplendent on both wedding traditions -- Konkani and Anand Karaj.

The couple's ensembles were rooted in tradition as they chose hues of reds, whites, pinks and gold as their primary colours.

For the North Indian style wedding, Deepika's head was covered with an ornate dupatta with the words 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhavah' embroidered on it, while Ranveer matched up in a colour co-ordinated sherwani.

Ranveer wore pristine white for the Konkani wedding, which marked the culmination of a six year-long love story that began on the sets of the 2013 film "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

The two also shared a beautiful moment from one of their ceremonies, where Deepika can be seen offering sweets to Ranveer.

The star couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15.

The two are hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday and in Mumbai on November 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh DeepVeer Wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp