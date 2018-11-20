Home Entertainment Hindi

Here is the first look of Richa Chadha-starrer 'Shakeela'

Richa will be seen playing the role of Shakeela in the biopic, based on the life of the southern actress of the same name.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha (Photo | Richa Chadha Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha says southern adult film actress Shakeela was a brave soul who defied the norms of the business during her time.

ALSO VIEW: Here are some rare photos of Shakeela

Talking about Shakeela, Richa said in a statement: "She was a brave soul who defied norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film.

ALSO READ: Calling an adult film actor a porn star a sign of patriarchy, says Richa Chadha

"Richa will be seen playing the role of Shakeela in the biopic, based on the life of the southern actress of the same name, whose popularity soared after the untimely and tragic demise of Silk Smitha.

Shakeela first look

She added: "I'm looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us in in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible."

The Indrajit Lankesh film is co-produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment. It is slated to release in Summer 2019.

TAGS
Richa Chadha Shakeela Shakeela biopic Shakeela first took

