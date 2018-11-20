Home Entertainment Hindi

Here's a glimpse of Deepika-Ranveer's Konkani wedding

Looking at their ethnic best on their special day, the couple can be seen smiling their hearts out while performing the wedding rituals with their friends and family in a typical Konkani style.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the much-awaited photos from their wedding at Lake Como in Italy.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The unprecedented hype around newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh refuses to die down, and the latest snaps from the 'wedding of the year' are bound to fuel this excitement further.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts, the newly-married lovebirds posted some candid pictures which captured the happiness of the couple, who got married as per Konkani and Sindhi customs.

Looking at their ethnic best on their special day, the couple can be seen smiling their hearts out while performing the wedding rituals with their friends and family in a typical Konkani style.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a laugh while performing a post-marriage ritual.

For their Konkani wedding, Deepika looked ethereal in a red and gold silk saree complemented perfectly with traditional jewelry including a heavy gold matha-patti. The groom, on the other hand, picked an off-white and gold kurta and dhoti paired with a traditional mundavli.

Click on the picture below check out the latest snaps from DeepVeer wedding!

In another picture, the couple can be seen applying tika on each other's forehead during the Konkani ceremony.

A third picture shows Deepika feeding a laddoo (Indian sweet) to her other half.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

After their dreamy destination wedding, the two returned to Mumbai on Sunday when they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons as soon as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

The couple is set to host two receptions- one in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other one in Mumbai on November 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DeepVeer wedding Konkani-style wedding Deepika weds Ranveer wedding of 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp