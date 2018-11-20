Here's a glimpse of Deepika-Ranveer's Konkani wedding

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The unprecedented hype around newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh refuses to die down, and the latest snaps from the 'wedding of the year' are bound to fuel this excitement further.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts, the newly-married lovebirds posted some candid pictures which captured the happiness of the couple, who got married as per Konkani and Sindhi customs.

Looking at their ethnic best on their special day, the couple can be seen smiling their hearts out while performing the wedding rituals with their friends and family in a typical Konkani style.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a laugh while performing a post-marriage ritual.

For their Konkani wedding, Deepika looked ethereal in a red and gold silk saree complemented perfectly with traditional jewelry including a heavy gold matha-patti. The groom, on the other hand, picked an off-white and gold kurta and dhoti paired with a traditional mundavli.

Click on the picture below check out the latest snaps from DeepVeer wedding!

In another picture, the couple can be seen applying tika on each other's forehead during the Konkani ceremony.

A third picture shows Deepika feeding a laddoo (Indian sweet) to her other half.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

After their dreamy destination wedding, the two returned to Mumbai on Sunday when they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons as soon as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.

The couple is set to host two receptions- one in Bengaluru on November 21 and the other one in Mumbai on November 28.