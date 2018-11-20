Home Entertainment Hindi

Rollerblades, record player part of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding registry

The 'Quantico' star has done a $14000 wedding registry in association with Amazon where the couple has selected their favourite items and put it up on the registry.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

PriyankaChopra-NickJonas-engagementparty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their engagement ceremony. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is engaged to pop singer Nick Jonas, has opened up about picking various items for home and lifestyle ahead of her upcoming wedding day.

The 'Quantico' star has done a $14000 wedding registry in association with Amazon where the couple has selected their favourite items and put it up on the registry so that guests can select the item to gift the couple.

ALSO READ | Nick Jonas geared up for 'bachelor party'

She took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself in a white long dress and wrote: "I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with Amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to Unicef, a charity that is extremely important to me!"

The list includes items for entertaining and decor, including a Riedel wine decanter, Now House by Jonathan Adler Throw Pillow, and Dorotea dinner plates.

"A lot of people get so stressed about weddings and I think we lose the charm. (Wedding planning) is fun - and it should be. Amazon makes sense for a registry because there are such incredible things you can find under one roof. These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home," Priyanka told people.com.

ALSO READ | Chose Jodhpur over the whole world for the wedding, says Priyanka Chopra's mom

She added: "I've always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones. I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick and I like being a host."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Wedding registry Priyanka-Nick wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp