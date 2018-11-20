Home Entertainment Hindi

Trolling is both good and bad, says Niharica Raizada

"People call me sexy all the time, and if this is trolling then it happens with me all the time. I don't know what people think about me, but actually I have never experienced really bad trolling."

Published: 20th November 2018

Niharica Raizada

Niharica Raizada (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Niharica Raizada, who is excited about her forthcoming film "Total Dhamaal", says that trolling on social media is good as well as bad.

The actress during a promotional interview on Tuesday said, "Trolling is a good thing and a bad thing also. Anyone who wants to put across his opinion, they have every right to do so. If someone likes me and compliments me, I am happy with it and if someone doesn't like me, I am happy with that too.

"People call me sexy all the time, and if this is trolling then it happens with me all the time. I don't know what people think about me, but actually I have never experienced really bad trolling"

When asked about the change in the release date of "Total Dhamaal" which was earlier scheduled to release in December this year, Niharica said, "Now, 'Total Dhamaal' is releasing next year. The makers have made the decision, and if they think they need a little more time for the film to be at its best then why not."

There has been speculation that "Total Dhamaal" is releasing in 3D since the film has been shot with 3D cameras.

Commenting on the same, she said, "The film was also shot in 3D and I think it is important that the post production goes well and we present the best we can. So after Valentine's Day, you will be able to enjoy a comedy film in February. I am sure, whenever the film will release; it will create Dhamaal at the box-office."

The actress also hinted at her second film post "Total Dhamaal".

"Nothing is finalized yet, but the movie will be based on weddings", Niharica informed.

Indra Kumar's "Total Dhamaal" also features Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and more in key roles.

Presented by Fox Star Studios, "Total Dhamaal" is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release in February 2019.

