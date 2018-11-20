Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal swallowed a nail while trying to lick, taste metal

The actor recalled the incident from his childhood when he became part of 'No Filter Neha'.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal says he got screwed early in his life, when he swallowed a nail.

The actor recalled the incident when he became part of 'No Filter Neha', read a statement.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual harassment

"I've got screwed in life quite early on. I was a kid, I was in school. I was in Punjab for my summer vacations. It was my mom, me and my younger brother. And there, the electricity used to go very often. It was evening and I still remember, it was a Saturday. I was actually playing with a screw, it was just there," Vicky said.

"It was a nail. I was playing with it, trying to lick it and taste the metal. All of this is happening in the dark. I was just playing with myself, nail, screw. I just gulped the screw down. And everyone's happy that the electricity was back and I'm like mom, I ate a screw.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal's 'no watch' funda

"She slapped me. And I was just sitting there feeling normal. They took me to the doctor, who gave two options -- one, surgery and second, to let it pass naturally. "

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal No Filter Neha Vicky Kaushal swallowed nail Screw

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp