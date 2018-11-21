Home Entertainment Hindi

Comedy, humour not deliberately forced in 'Fraud Saiyyan': Arshad Warsi

'Fraud Saiyyan' is a comedy film directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha and Disha Jha.

Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi, who is gearing up for the release of "Fraud Saiyyan", says that comedy and humour are not deliberately forced in his forthcoming film.

Arshad was interacting with the media on the sets of "Fraud Saiyyan" along with Elli Avram here on Tuesday.

Talking about the nature of "Fraud Saiyyan", the actor said, "It is a very interesting film. Comedy and humour are not forced deliberately in the film. It will really seamlessly flow onscreen. The character which I am playing in the film is really interesting and it is one of those characters which every actor want to play.

"The amazing part of the film is that it's a true story and we have given apt title for the film. It's actually based on facts so I enjoyed that. When you hear bizarre truth that time you say, it is not possible but what you will see in the film that time, you will feel amazed that somebody has actually done it."

The makers of "Fraud Saiyyan" have recreated popular song "Chamma Chamma" which has been originally picturised on Urmila Matondkar in "China Gate".

Talking about the recreated version of the song, Arshad said, "I feel really good when you have a song that people have already liked and they can hum and dance to it.

"'Chamma Chamma' is very good song. It's brilliant as beats of this song are really interesting so, to have that song back again is wonderful. We have got Elli Avram dancing to it and she is bloody good in it."

When asked whether she felt any sort of pressure while performing on the "Chamma Chamma" song as it is known as one of the iconic songs of Hindi films, Elli said, "When makers of this film approached me with this song, I remember I got so excited and I said yes to it because I wanted to be part of this song."

Talking about the release date of the song and the film, the actor said, "We will release the song in the first week of December and we are planning to launch trailer of the film around the same period and the film is releasing on January 18."

"Fraud Saiyyan" is a comedy film directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha and Disha Jha. It also has Sara Loren, Saurabh Shukla and Deepali Pansare in key roles.

