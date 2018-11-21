IFFI jury head Vinod Ganatra says Me Too campaign a fad to gain publicity

By IANS

PANAJI: The #MeToo campaign is a fad, aimed at attracting publicity and getting mileage and will recede with time, Vinod Ganatra, who heads the seven-member non-feature film jury at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing festival, Ganatra said the #MeToo campaign got attention because of people who are keen on fanning the phenomenon.

"It is a fad which has come with time. It is a chance to get publicity and mileage. It will not last. What is authentic will last. What is not authentic will disappear. There are people who encourage it," Ganatra said.