Home Entertainment Hindi

IFFI jury head Vinod Ganatra says Me Too campaign a fad to gain publicity

Vinod Ganatra said the #MeToo campaign got attention because of people who are keen on fanning the phenomenon.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Me Too

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

PANAJI: The #MeToo campaign is a fad, aimed at attracting publicity and getting mileage and will recede with time, Vinod Ganatra, who heads the seven-member non-feature film jury at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing festival, Ganatra said the #MeToo campaign got attention because of people who are keen on fanning the phenomenon.

"It is a fad which has come with time. It is a chance to get publicity and mileage. It will not last. What is authentic will last. What is not authentic will disappear. There are people who encourage it," Ganatra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFI International Film Festival of India Vinod Ganatra me too campaign me too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp