 Elli AvrRam to recreate Chamma Chamma song

Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, Fraud Saiyaan stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren.

Swedish actor Elli AvrRam began shooting for a special recreation of the classic Urmila Matondkar song Chamma Chamma from China Gate (1998) for the upcoming film, Fraud Saiyaan, on Wednesday at a Mumbai studio.

Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, Fraud Saiyaan stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Sara Loren. The new version of Chamma Chamma is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Romi, Arun and Neha Kakkar. The song has been choreographed by Adil Sheikh and features some of the iconic steps from the original version.

“I love the song and adore Urmila Matondkar in it. I got really excited when I was called to the Tips office for this song. It’s an epic one and I hope I can match Urmila’s energy and enigma in the remake,” Elli said.
Kumar Taurani of Tips, who has the original rights to the song as well as the music of Fraud Saiyaan, added, “Chamma Chamma is an iconic song and we are glad that its recreation just like the originals has received a positive response!”

