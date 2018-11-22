Home Entertainment Hindi

Woman director moves HC against upcoming Akshay Kumar film 'Mission Mangal' over copyright

Radha Bharadwaj on Wednesday filed a suit seeking a stay on the production and release of the movie, which is about India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan.

Published: 22nd November 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to share a picture announcing the star cast of the film. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A woman director has approached the Bombay High Court against an upcoming film "Mission Mangal" starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, claiming copyright infringement.

"Mission Mangal" is being touted as India's first space film.

Radha Bharadwaj on Wednesday filed a suit seeking a stay on the production and release of the movie, which is about India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan.

Earlier this month, actor Akshay Kumar had announced that he was jointly producing with Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films a movie titled "Mission Mangal" on the Mars mission. The film will be directed by Jagan Shakti and its shoot will begin this month. Apart from Kumar and Balan in the lead roles, the movie will also star Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others.

READ | Meet the cast of Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'

In her suit, Bharadwaj claims that the movie infringes on the copyright of her original screenplay titled 'Space MOMs'. According to the suit, Bharadwaj had given her screenplay to producer Atul Kasbekar in 2016.

Kasbekar's company signed a non-disclosure agreement that prohibited them from disclosing Bharadwaj's project to anyone without her prior written consent. In her suit, Bharadwaj said she later came to know that Kasbekar had showed the script to Balan.

Irked at this, Bharadwaj cancelled her agreement.

The suit claimed that Bharadwaj had registered her screenplay with the US Copyright Office in 2016 after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had notified her of its support for her movie and arranged for her to interview several of its engineers.

The suit is likely to come up for hearing in the due course of time.

Earlier this month, the Tamil film 'Sarkar', starring actor Vijay, was facing a similar plagiarism case against director AR Murugadoss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp