Hum Chaar: Rajshri Productions back with a new-age comedy-drama

By Express News Service

Following a three-year absence from showbiz since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), director-producer Sooraj Barjatiya’s film studio Rajshri Productions is back in business with the upcoming comedy-drama, Hum Chaar.

The film, directed by Abhishek Dixit, launches four new actors-Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Simran Sharma, and Tushar Pandey. In keeping with the production house’s ‘family-first’ spirit, the tagline of Hum Chaar reads, ‘Friends Bhi Family Hain’.

The film will mark the 58th release from Rajshri Productions, which was established in 1947 and is known for delivering classic Bollywood films like Dosti (1964), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Main Pyar Kiya (1989) and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994).

“Ever since Rajshri opened its doors, Rajshri has been home to many newcomers. We’ve taken pride in being the first platform for many actors, directors, music composers, singers and technicians. With its 58th film production, we at Rajshri take pride in introducing four more new faces in main roles to silver screen,” Sooraj Barjatiya said.

Speaking about the casting process of the four newbies in Hum Chaar, director Abhishek Dixit explained, “From the script stage itself we were pretty clear that we would cast new faces in this film. It was an extremely critical and tiring process but totally worth the effort. In any film, the story primarily reaches its audiences through the actors and therefore it’s imperative that the actor should be believable."