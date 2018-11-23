Home Entertainment Hindi

It's been deliberately done to stop release of the film: Govinda on 'Rangeela Raja'-CBFC row

Govinda had earlier said that in the last few years some people are deliberately opposing his films' release by not giving enough screen space.

Published: 23rd November 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda says the environment in the film industry is not good.

The actor said he is disappointed about the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) opposition to his forthcoming film "Rangeela Raja". The censor board has suggested 20 cuts in "Rangeela Raja" for its theatrical release.

To oppose the CBFC's decision, producer Pahlaj Nihalani had filed a petition earlier this month saying the suggestions were unjustified and uncalled for as he firmly believed that the film was not vulgar in any manner. He also hit out at the present CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, accusing him of being "politically motivated".

ALSO READ: Don't have any regrets about my film choices, says Govinda

When asked when the film will get released, Govinda said: "We will let media and audiences know about the release date of the film. It is unfortunate that CBFC has censored few scenes of our film and because of that, we had to take legal route to release the film."

Govinda said this kind of environment is not good for the film industry.

"I don't see any controversial scenes which are there in the film. I think it has been deliberately done to stop release of the film and it's not a good environment in the film industry to release the film. I have started my film career with Pahlaj Nihalani's film, so I hope this film releases without any difficulties," he added.

Earlier, at a press conference, Govinda said that since the last few years some people are deliberately opposing his films' release by not giving enough screen space and now CBFC has stopped the release of his upcoming film.

Do these things hurt him?

"It doesn't hurt me as a person because in the initial period of my career, I haven't seen such kind of treatment to my films but now people from politics are entering into film business and people from film industry are entering into politics, so that could be the reason that such kind of things are happening in the film industry.

"In the south film industry, we will never see such things because they co-operate with each other. So, we should learn something from them."

"Rangeela Raja" is a comedy film, written and produced by Nihalani, and directed by Sikander Bharti. The film also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri in lead roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rangeela Raja Govinda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp